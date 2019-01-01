Contact Us

Every night, there are – at a minimum – 8,102 homeless San Diegans living on our streets or in our shelters. As a San Diegan who wants to help, it can often feel overwhelming and uncertain as to where to lend a hand. The San Diego Homelessness Volunteer Network (SDHVN) makes it easier.

Councilmember Chris Ward, in partnership with the Regional Task Force on the Homeless, is proud to support the San Diego Homelessness Volunteer Network: an online volunteer database, powered by United Way of San Diego County, that connects those in search of opportunities with the many non-profits and provider organizations that are serving homeless individuals. Click “Volunteer Now” to begin and make a difference in the community.

Please enjoy a welcome video below from Councilmember Ward to hear more about why this network is so important for San Diego County.